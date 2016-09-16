Trey Songz to start in Coke Studio Africa Season 4

It is confirmed that the American R and B singer Trey Songz is this year’s Coke Studio Africa international superstar! The Grammy-award winning recording artiste and actor is set to feature in the fourth season of Coca-Cola’s flagship African music show, launching this October.

He is expected to jet into Nairobi this September. Ahead of his anticipated participation in the show and collaboration with select African Stars, Trey Songz states, “I have always been committed to spending time on the continent of Africa yearly. My fans show me so much love when I’m there. I can’t wait to visit Kenya and partner with the Coca Cola company on this initiative. I am fortunate to be working with some of Africa’s biggest stars. I look forward to learning from them, making a lot of new friends as I discover what they have to offer.”

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive music show that brings together diverse African music talent for world-class showcases, while giving upcoming artistes the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent.

Last year on Coke Studio Africa season 3, NE-YO performed alongside Maurice Kirya (Uganda), Wangechi (Kenya), Dama Do Bling (Mozambique), Ice Prince (Nigeria) and Alikiba (Tanzania).

On the new season themed Discover, guest staar Trey Songz will record a song and live music performances with selected Coke Studio Africa season 4 artistes: Rema Namakula (Uganda), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Neyma (Mozambique), Serge Beynaud (French West Africa), Lij Michael (Ethiopia), Stonebwoy (Ghana), Nyashinski (Kenya) and Emtee (South Africa).

The South African producer Maphorisa of the ‘Soweto Baby’ hit fame will produce music collaborations between Trey Songz and the African stars. He says, “I have had the opportunity to work with many great artists from all over the world and am very excited to be collaborating with such a talented artist. I believe that we will be making something truly special together and am happy that we are able to share our amazing African sounds with the world in this way.”

Madtraxx (Kenya), Bushingtone (Uganda), Masterkraft (Nigeria), Chopstix (Nigeria), France-based producer DSK (originally from Ivory Coast) and Maphorisa (South Africa) are among top African producers tasked to engineer music fusions from Coke Studio Africa 4 artistes this season. All the artistes will record, and perform alongside a highly talented house band.