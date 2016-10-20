TOTAL concludes plans to boost Nigeria’s power supply with $3bn

Mr Pascal Dauboin, Senior Advisor for Digital Technologies, TOTAL, says the company is to spend $3 billion on energy modernisation programme in Nigeria to enhance efficient energy production and usage.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dauboin made this known on Thursday during a meeting with Nigerian delegation at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX 2016), in Dubai.

According to him, TOTAL aims to expand the electricity supply of Nigeria and create more efficient energy production and usage in the country.

“The $3 billion energy modernisation programme aims to expand the electricity supply, create more efficient energy production and usage, and increase rural and semi-urban power access from 35 per cent to 75 per cent.

“TOTAL is at the forefront of adopting innovations such as drones, robotics, and early event detection systems to monitor and repair infrastructure.

“The new generations of sensors will enable the development of new products for real time, on-line analysis, following the always increasing safety and quality requirements.

“Digitally transformed processes will increase performance, robustness and safety in many industrial domains, while building the job skills of tomorrow,” he said.

He, therefore, urged other multinational companies to do more in supporting better energy infrastructures in the continent, especially in Nigeria.

“Multinational companies’ experience of working in a multinational and multicultural context can help drive innovation across energy sector, by playing a leading role in supporting high-tech energy infrastructure projects in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, and the world’s fourth-largest liquefied natural gas exporter, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.

“In today’s interconnected world, the ability to find, share, and integrate knowledge from across the spectrum is essential.”

Dauboin said that TOTAL was rapidly undergoing a digital transformation, with a rapid uptake in innovative technologies that were driving digital oilfields.

Responding to the gesture, Dr Ibrahim Pantami, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said Africa host tremendous investment opportunities for technology-driven energy companies.

“From digital oilfields running on drones and robotics, to smart grids distributing electricity generated from renewable energy, the energy sector in Nigeria and Africa hosts tremendous investment opportunities.

“The meeting provides the opportunity for companies participating in GITEX to find new investment opportunities available in Nigeria under one roof,” Pantami said.

In a related development, Ms Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice-President, Exhibitions and Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), said “the energy, oil and gas sector in Nigeria and Africa was rapidly undergoing digital transformation.

“Key players can discover the latest innovations and business opportunities at GITEX Technology Week,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that DWTC hosts GITEX Technology Week from Oct. 16 to October 20, 2016 in Dubai.