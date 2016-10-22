He told me he has married another woman, wife tells court

A 32-year-old housewife, Adetuyi Esther, has approached an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court in Ekiti State, seeking dissolution of her seven-year-old marriage to her husband, Ajayi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Esther is seeking the dissolution on grounds of desertion, regular curses on her and her family and lack of care for her and the only child.

Esther told the court that her husband had abandoned her and the child since two years ago when he left for Lagos.

She said he told her to relocate with him, but she could not because she could not live with his family members.

The mother of one said there was a day her brother called to tell her that the husband was raining curses on him and their mother, saying that they were behind her refusal to relocate with him.

According to her, whenever her husband visited Ado-Ekiti, he always threatened that bad things will happen to her if she refused to bring his child.

Esther alleged that the husband was not taking care of her and the child since he left them, saying she had been responsible for the child’s welfare with her small salary.

She claimed that whenever she called him for the child’s school fees, he would refuse to pay until the child was returned to him.

Esther said that he told her that he would attend the court proceedings because he had married another woman.

She, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and award her the custody of the child.

The Court President, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, adjourned the case to November 3 for judgement.