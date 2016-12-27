Tension in NIMN, as board disengages staff

There are palpable fears among staff of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) , as the Board of the institute, on Wednesday, announced the disengagement of all the employees of the institute, giving till January 6, 2017 for those still interested in their offices to re-apply.

The announcement, said to have affected about 32 staff of the institute, except the institute’s Registrar, was said to have caught many of the institute’s staff, who were actually looking forward to some good tidings from the institute’s Board, concerning the backlog of their unpaid salaries, unawares.

The newly-elected President of the institute, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, who announced the decision to the staff at a meeting he held with them few days ago, was also said to have announced the dissolution of all outstation operations of the institute, which however excluded the Chapters.

A source who was at the meeting told Nigerian Tribune that the major element of surprise about the development was the fact that it ran contrary to earlier promises made by Mr. Agenmonmen, when he met with the staff of the institute, shortly after being elected president of the institute.

One of such promises, the source said, was that the Council would sort out the backlog of salaries being owed the staff and embark on capacity development for them, as a way of equipping them for the challenges ahead.

“Everybody was surprised at the announcement. Nobody expected it. We were thinking it was going to be one of such meetings where the new president was going to announce some of those ‘goodies’ he had for the staff, ” stated the source.

Further checks by Nigerian Tribune revealed that as a way of demonstrating the Board’s seriousness in carrying out the decision to overhaul the institute’s workforce to the letter, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), had already been contracted to help it handle the recruitment process.

Confirming the development, a member of the institute, who would not want his name in print, stated that he had already received a memo informing members of the development and the decision of the board to source for new employees from both within and outside the institute’s workforce.

The institute’s president, in his reaction, however denied the ‘disengagement story’.

“I’m not aware that any staff of the institute has been disengaged, for now. All I know is that staff are presently on vacation, and they are expected to resume first week in January, next year,” the NIMN boss stated.