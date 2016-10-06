Teachers Day: Skye Bank CEO lauds teachers contribution to knowledge economy

Skye Bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has lauded Nigerian teachers for their invaluable contributions, not only to the Nigerian economy, but also the global economy.

The World Teachers’ Day is an event observed around the world on October 5th every year. The theme for this year’s edition is: “Valuing teachers, Improving their Status”.

In a goodwill message to mark this year’s World Teachers Day, Mr. Abiru stated that “education is one of the building blocks of society and most educated individuals are happier and healthier” stating that “an educated citizenry is the foundation for a strong and virile economy, fostered by teachers whose contributions are impossible to ignore.”

“We are all products of teachers, who are torch bearers that sacrificed their all and toiled relentlessly for us to succeed. The Skye Bank boss called on governments and Institutions at all levels – including corporations and organisations to do more, in concrete terms, to elevate the status of teachers for the good of our communities, nation and the world at large.

Mr. Abiru further noted that “teachers play a major role in developing the nation’s human capital from which Skye Bank as an employer of choice has significantly benefitted.” “we have worthy partnership with Teachers, especially those in the public sector across Nigeria, where we advance them soft loans, give financial advisory and help make their working environment conducive through our corporate social responsibility intervention; by improving infrastructure and providing learning tools and aids in educational institutions across Nigeria.

“We have partnered and impacted over 15 public schools across over 8 states in all the geo-political zones of Nigeria. We have also provided financial literacy education; renovation works, provided fully equipped ICT laboratories; equipped libraries with modern books; sunk boreholes and provided modern convenience and toilet facilities at different schools”, he noted.

The CEO disclosed further that “Skye Bank has sponsored over 30 indigent cancer patients for treatment, some of whom are Teachers, in addition to providing free breast screening programmes for over 10,000 women in Nigeria”.

The World Teacher’s day, is a global event marked every October 5 around the world. It aims to mobilize support for teachers and to ensure that the needs of future generations continue to be met by teachers. Today World Teachers’ Day is observed in more than 100 countries across the globe.