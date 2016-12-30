Tackling unemployment with skills acquisition

The case of rising unemployment has been a source of concern for all Nigerians. The increasing rate of graduates seeking for jobs every year in our society is something that should be considered more seriously by the federal, state and local government authorities.

This is because the nation’s youths are its future, and keeping them unemployed will spell doom for the nation. It is a hard task gaining admission to a higher institution, let alone studying to get a degree or diploma certificate. When graduates cannot secure jobs or do not have the facilities to create jobs for themselves, then the nation is bound to face intractable problems.

Therefore, I implore Nigerian youths to acquire useful skills. The government should be of help by organising skills acquisition programmes in different places so as to reduce the rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

Ajayi Rebecca

