Suffering from erectile dysfunction? this is the way out

Erectile dysfunction, also known as ED or impotence, is the inability to attain or maintain an erection of the penis adequate for the sexual satisfaction of both partners. It can be devastating to the self-esteem of a man and of his partner. ED can affect men of all ages, although it is much more common among older men. ED is not new in either medicine or human experience, but it is not easily or openly discussed. Cultural expectations of male sexuality inhibit many men from seeking help for a disorder that can usually benefit from medical treatment

Research has revealed that ED has affects millions of men around the globe these days. It occurs occasionally with men for a short period and in such a case, it does not necessarily imply that one has an erectile dysfunction. It is normal and should not be a problem, but if its more than two months, one should consult a physician. Usually, the physician carries out numerous medical examinations to identify any possible symptoms or causes of the erectile dysfunction. This may include determining your blood count, free testosterone in the blood, liver enzymes and urinalysis. Over the past decades, the medical perspective on the causes of erectile dysfunction has shifted. Common belief used to attribute almost all cases of ED to psychological factors. Now doctors believe that up to 85 per cent of ED cases are caused by medical or physical problems. Only 15 per cent are completely psychologically based. Sometimes, erectile dysfunction is due to a combination of physical and psychological causes.

In older men

Because erections primarily involve the blood vessels, it is not surprising that the most common causes in older men are conditions that block blood flow to the penis, such as atherosclerosis or diabetes, and faulty vein, which lets blood drain too quickly from the penis. Other physical disorders, as well as hormonal imbalances and certain operations, may also result in erectile dysfunction. The vascular processes that produce an erection are controlled by the nervous system and certain prescription medications may have the side effect of interfering with necessary nerve signals. Among the possible culprits are a variety of stimulants, sedatives, diuretics, antihistamines, and drugs to treat high blood pressure, cancer, or depression. But never stop a medication unless your doctor tells you to. In addition, alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs, such as marijuana, may contribute to the dysfunction.

In younger men:

With younger men, psychological problems are the likeliest reason for erectile dysfunction. Tension and anxiety may arise from poor communication with the sexual partner or a difference in sexual preferences. The sexual difficulties may also be linked to these factors: Depression, Fatigue, Stress, Feelings of inadequacy, Personal sexual fears, Rejection by parents or peers, and Sexual abuse in childhood.

From the above, we can conclude that there are three causes of ED:

Physical Causes

These are the main reasons for erectile dysfunction. They include heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, neurological disease, medication side effects, atatherosclerosis, obesity and high cholesterol levels are major risk factors for erectile dysfunction. Men who experience ED have a greater risk for angina, heart attack, or stroke.

Psychological Causes

These include anxiety, depression, stress, and problems in relationships.

Lifestyle Factors

These are factors that increase risk for erectile dysfunction which include smoking, alcohol use, and drug abuse. Illicit drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, and marijuana can affect sexual function. Weight and sedentary lifestyle also contribute to ED.

The Way Out

The most common medical treatment for erectile dysfunction is PDE5 inhibitor drugs:

Sildenafil (Viagra)

Vardenafil (Levitra, Staxyn)

Tadalafil (Cialis)

Avanafil (Stendra)

These drugs are generally safe and effective for most men. These medications may not be appropriate for men with certain health conditions, such as severe heart disease, heart failure, history of stroke or heart attack, or uncontrolled high blood pressure or diabetes. Men who take nitrate drugs cannot use PDE5 inhibitors, and these drugs can also interact with other medications. Talk to your doctor about whether PDE5 inhibitor drugs are a safe choice for you.

It is however important that you treat yourself of any stomach related infections such as typhoid, dysentery and make sure to deworm yourself. This is because worms also cause erectile dysfunction or weak erection of the penis. You may also need to change your lifestyle.