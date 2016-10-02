Speed limiting device: FRSC books 2,800 commercial vehicles on take off

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has so far issued 2,800 commercial vehicles with tickets on the take off of the nationwide advisory enforcement of speed limiting device.
The Corps had, on Saturday, October 1, 2016, commenced enforcement of compulsory installation of speed limiting device in commercial vehicles following expiration of the deadline earlier set for all commercial vehicle owners to fit their vehicles with the device.
Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of Officer of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, on Sunday, expressed satisfaction with the enforcement drive.
According to Bisi Kazeem, Head Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Oyeyemi, said the enforcement was not to inflict pain on motorists and road users rather but for commercial vehicle owners to voluntarily imbibe the culture of its usage and key into it.
Oyeyemi said the advisory enforcement was a sort of subtle force that entails stopping commercial vehicles, verifying electronically whether the devise is fixed and giving citation to offenders for corrective purposes.
He added that the exercise is also known as free safety checks.
He disclosed that in the coming days, the leadership of the organised transport unions such as Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Union of Petroleum and National Gas (NUPENG PTD), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), among others would be involved in the advisory enforcement by joining FRSC top officers to patrol.
He, therefore, advised commercial vehicle operators to continually patronise the device as there is no going back on its full and real enforcement come January, 2017.