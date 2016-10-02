Speed limiting device: FRSC books 2,800 commercial vehicles on take off

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has so far issued 2,800 commercial vehicles with tickets on the take off of the nationwide advisory enforcement of speed limiting device.

The Corps had, on Saturday, October 1, 2016, commenced enforcement of compulsory installation of speed limiting device in commercial vehicles following expiration of the deadline earlier set for all commercial vehicle owners to fit their vehicles with the device.

Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of Officer of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, on Sunday, expressed satisfaction with the enforcement drive.