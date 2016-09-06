South/South govs strategise for PDP

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) governors in South South are strategising in Benin City, Edo State, to ensure victory for the governorship candidate of the party in the Saturday’s election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This was as Ize-Iyamu, on Tuesday, declared that he was contesting Saturday’s election to win and be sworn into office as the next governor of the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, while addressing stakeholders of the party drawn from all the 18 local government areas of the state, in Benin City, assured voters that Pastor Ize-Iyamu would emerge as the next Edo governor on Saturday.

He charged party members in Edo State and leaders to be united, committed and resolved in seeking the victory, adding that “PDP is on ground in Edo, therefore, do not be intimidated.”

Also speaking, Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said for too long, Edo State, which described as a twin brother to Delta, had lingered in pain for too long and it was time to give the state the leadership it deserved.

Deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Read Admiral John Jonah, said Saturday was the proper day to show the APC a final red card in the South-South.