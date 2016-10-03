Shun crime, Navy urges youths during free medical outreach in Delta

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS DELTA), Commodore Joseph Dzunve, has urged Niger Delta youths to shun criminal activities and aim for a better future.

Dzunve gave the advice at the weekend, during the command’s ongoing medical outreach tagged: “Rhapsody,” in Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The commander, who assured the people of their safety, however, admonished them to avail the Navy of intelligence report that could help security agents to stem criminality in the area.

The naval boss, who said the medical outreach was to engender cordial military and civil relationship, disclosed that three communities had already benefited from the programme since he assumed office in July, 2016.

Metro learnt that the medical outreach was an initiative of the Nigerian Navy, which enabled it to offer free medical services to communities within its areas of operation.

Some of the medical services provided included malaria, eye and blood sugar/glucose tests, as well as free drugs, among others.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Governing Council of Ogbe-Ijoh community, Mr Alex Akemotubo, commended the Navy for the free medical exercise.

“I thank the Nigerian Navy for fulfilling its promise of providing a free medical service to our people in Ogbe-Ijoh,” he said.

On his part, the community youth president, Mr Godwin Aken, opined that the programme was timely, noting that the people had been facing health challenges due to communal crisis in the community.

“I am happy that the programme is extended to our community, thanks to the Federal Government,” he said.

A beneficiary of the outreach, Mr Etimadimene Francis, who was diagnosed of eye problem, commended the medical team.

“As an indigene of this kingdom, I am glad to be a beneficiary and I encourage them to keep it up,” he said.

Patients with critical cases were, however, referred to the Navy Hospital, Effurun, for further examination and support.