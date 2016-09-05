Senator Buhari makes case for youth empowerment

Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology and Cybercrime, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, has advocated a review of the existing policies on youth empowerment to accommodate effective and pragmatic entrepreneurial education.

This, he maintained, would boost employment generation in the country.

Senator Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial district, stated this in a paper he delivered at the annual convention of Ogbomoso Sons and Daughters in North America (OSDNA), held in Dallas Texas, United States.

The paper was entitled ‘Solving unemployment through entrepreneurship training in Ogbomoso.’

He said the measure should be considered by universities and post-university schemes like National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), as a critical enabler for creating employment and raising life expectancy level with projected impacts on national socio economic development.

The senator added that capacity building, in terms of skills and attitude, ability to set and pursue goals and good management practices are essential requirements for entrepreneurial success, which government and private sector should accord much priority.

He stressed the need for legislation of a law by the National Assembly that supports entrepreneurship training in Nigeria as well as involvement of stakeholders and private organisations in complementing government efforts at improving entrepreneurship training in communities.

“Adequate financial, physical and human resources should be provided by government and various stakeholders not only for potentials but also for existing entrepreneurs,” he said.