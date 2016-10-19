Save Nigerians from hunger, sufferings, EFCC probe won’t distract me, Fayose tells FG

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has told the Federal Government to pay attention to hunger and suffering ravaging Nigeria and its people and leave him alone.

He said: “This project ‘Fayose must be implicated at all cost’ will definitely not put food on the tables of Nigerians and for all I care, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its collaborators can keep running from pillar to post while I keep delivering good governance to Ekiti and its people.”

The governor, who dismissed the reported claim that former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro confessed to the EFCC that he received fund from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) under Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) to fund his election, said: “We have gone pass this stage of media trial, EFCC should rather keep its gun powder dry, when we get to the bridge, we will cross it. They said more than this in the 2006 poultry scam blackmail, despite that, I am the governor today.”

According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said he was only reacting just to fulfil all righteousness because Nigerians are more interested in having food on their tables, adding that;

“those who arranged the dramatic and compromised return of Senator Obanikoro to Nigeria obviously did so in continuation of their project ‘Fayose must be implicated at all cost’ but I am not bothered because my election was legitimately funded.

“However, if this is why they are intimidating judges and the judiciary, it won’t work as far as my own matter is concerned as no

one can play God.

“As far as I am concerned, I am busy here in Ekiti attending to the welfare and well-being of my people. I won’t be distracted.”

While challenging the EFCC to also beam its searchlights on the funding of APC elections, Governor Fayose said: “Since we are now in

the era in which financial assistance from Nigerians to fund elections is being criminalised, the international community, especially those

funding EFCC must insist that the commission probes the funding of APC elections before further funds are released to the commission.”