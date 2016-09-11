Saraki distributes N250m empowerment equipment

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in Ilorin, at the weekend, distributed empowerment materials worth N250 million to selected beneficiaries across the state.

A total of 80 tricycle machines, 1,777 grinding machines, and 664 sewing machines among other items were distributed to the beneficiaries.

According to the Senate President, the empowerment scheme was designed to alleviate poverty and equip the less privileged to be economically self-reliant.

Saraki, who was represented at the distribution of the items by the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, said the gesture was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises.

He also advised the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously so that it could uplift them economically.

Also speaking, Director-General, Saraki (Mandate) Constituency Office, Honourable Abdulwahab Issa, said beneficiaries of the scheme were selected across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He listed the beneficiaries to include women associations, taxi drivers association, Hausa groups, Igbo groups, Suru and Fulani groups.

Others, according to him, included members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Association of Local Government Employees (NULGE ), and Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU).