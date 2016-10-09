How Rock City rocked with Laffmatazz on October 1

Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, rocked on October 1. It is the rock city but when the train of Laffmattaz breezed into the town to stage the maiden edition of the show in Abeokuta, it didn’t take long for the people of the state to know that their city would soon be rocked with songs and comedy.

The Culrural Centre, Kuto, witnessed the large turnout of music lovers and revellers who were brought into the city by Gbenga Adeyinka, creator of the Laffmattazz brand.

The day was set aside by the comedian to present a special Independence anniversary to the people and from the look of things, the show lived up to expectations.

Having staged similar shows in Ibadan and Osogbo, the expectations from the Abeokuta edition was high but Adeyinka had promised to light up the city with unsual entertainment and he didn’t fail the people.

The event, which began with an orange carpet session at about 2:00 p.m. hosted by Lagos blogger, Bodex, saw the stars and celebrities with their fans posing for personal, selfies and group photographs.

With Adeyinka in charge of the event, the show kicked off with a performance from the ace comedian, Okey Bakasi who set the event on a motion with a very high tempo of laughter from the audience. Adeyinka himself later took over the stage and delivered a 30-minute performance which showed everyone in attendance why he his called Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st.

MI Abaga delivered an electrifying performance as he sang his hit tracks like , MI1, Action Film, Bullion Van with popular female disk jockey; DJ Lambo on the wheels for his performance.