Rivers Govt promises to boost water supply in rural areas

THE Rivers State government has promised to take steps to boost water supply in the rural areas of the state.

The assurance is contained in a statement issued by the office of the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, on Thursday.

Banigo gave the promise when the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, visited the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The deputy governor said “the Rivers government has put in place modalities that will enhance potable water supply and sanitation in the 23 council areas of the state.

“The 50kilometres network reticulation water project at Alesa and Agbonchia booster station in Eleme is a typical example of what we are doing.”

She also quoted Gov Nyesom Wike as promising to focus on the development of the state.

Earlier, the minister had told the deputy governor that the visit was for exchange of ideas with the state government on issues of water supply and sanitation.

He promised that government was doing everything possible to make more Nigerians have access to potable water supply.