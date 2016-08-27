Rio 2016 star, Umar on permanent move to Bologna

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/08/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/arsenal-grabs-first-win-confirms-arrival-mustafi-perez/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=19347","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Wpcf7_contact_form":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=wpcf7_contact_form&p=613"}}_ap_ufee

August 27, 2016 / :

Rio 2016 Olympics star, Sadiq Umar will join Bologna from fellow Italian Serie A side, AS Roma on a permanent basis it has been agreed.

The lanky forward scored four goals for the Dream Team which won bronze medal at the just-ended Rio Olympics – a brace against Honduras in the third place match as well as a goal against Japan and Sweden in the group games.

An official of the Abuja Football College which produced Umar, disclosed that the striker will be sold permanently by Roma to Bologna with a special proviso that Roma could buy him back at a specially discounted price.

“Discussions over Sadiq’s future have begun and it has now been decided he will be sold on a permanently basis to Bologna, but Roma could have him back at a special price should they want to lay him off at some point,” the official stated.

In June this year, Roma announced that after a season-long loan spell from Serie B side Spezia, they have signed the lanky striker for 2.5 million Euros on a four-year contract.

He scored two goals after making six appearances in Serie A last season.

