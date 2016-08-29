Rio 2016: Ejidike calls for sports sector reform

Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike has called for urgent revitalisation of the sports sector following the unimpressive performance of the country’s contingent to the just-ended Rio Olympics.

In a statement made available by his media aide, Prince Olayioye Ajide, he noted that Nigeria is fast retrogressing in international meets.

He emphasised the need to overhaul the whole system be it facilities, administrative structures, training, technical, promotion and development of sports which he noted are highly imperative if Nigeria must occupy her rightful position in the world of sports.

Ejidike noted that, the performances of the Nigerian athletes and players at the Rio Olympics were manifestation of the country’s poor preparations toward the meet.

“Now is the right time to find our rhythm ahead of the next Olympics in 2020 by overhauling the sector which will be a springboard for progressive performance in all future international meets.

“Even the bronze medal won by the U-23 team was as a result of their self effort as there was no motivation as such. Imagine a situation where John Mikel Obi had to pay for players’ hotel accommodation. Under such arrangement, how do you expect brilliant results? No progressive programme for athletes, no consistent research findings and development that will discover budding talents. We need sports revitalisation,” remarked Ejidike who is also the president, Karate Federation of Nigeria.

He added that with sound sports policies and implementation, Nigeria has a bright future in the sector.

