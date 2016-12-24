Respect constituted authority, Buhari tells Nigerians at Christmas

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has admonished Nigerians to respect constituted authorities and be their brother’s keepers in words and deeds.

In a message to celebrate Christmas which was made available to the media in Abuja on Saturday, he rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly Christians on this year’s celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He noted it was very appropriate for citizens to reflect on the love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.

The president recalled that during his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.

He therefore said: “There is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges.

“We can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.”

President Buhari called for special prayers to God for all the nation’s heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country.

He added: “Let us also remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.

“We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.”

He assured that his administration’s immediate priority was to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy.

According to him, “I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.

“Let us therefore, renew our hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of our great nation.”

While wishing all Merry Christmas, Buhari also wished all travellers safe movements and a memorable holiday as we celebrate with our family and friends.”