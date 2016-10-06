_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fg-withdraws-forgery-case-saraki-ekweremadu/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=29973","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Reps wade into $458m looted funds forfeited in US

October 6, 2016 Latest News

THE House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure that repatriation of the country’s looted funds that had been forfeited to the United States government.

The house also resolved to interface with office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to meet the US Congress men and women to push for the return of the funds, put at about 458 million dollars.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion under Matters of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by  Honourable. Johnson Agbonayinma (PDP-Edo).

Leading the debate on the motion, Agbonayinma recalled that in 2013, the US Department of Justice traced some assets that were later discovered to be proceeds from corruption in Nigeria.

“It is noteworthy to say that the US Department of Justice has confiscated and returned over 168 million dollars to victim-nations of corruption,’’ he said.

He disclosed that a portion of the looted funds belonging to Nigeria, was forfeited to the US via a judgment of the district court.

”Assets recovery is a fundamental principle of United Nations Convention against corruption where high-level corruption has plundered the national wealth and where resources are badly needed for reconstruction and rehabilitation of societies.

“Whereas in the case of embezzlement of public funds, one of the manners in which the confiscated assets could be disposed of is as compensation to the victims affected by the underlying crime,’’  he said.

In her contribution,  Honourable Beni Lar (PDP-Plateau), described the allegation as serious and called for proper investigation as part of efforts to repatriate the money.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online