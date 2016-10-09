Reps member empowers 200 women, youths in Jigawa

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Gumel, Maigatari, Gagarawa and Suletankarkar federal constituency in Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Zorro, has empowered 200 members of his constituency.

Speaking at the distribution of the empowerment items in his home town, Gagarawa, the lawmaker said the aim is to make the people self-reliant.

He said: “I have earlier distributed empowerment items to people in Gumel and Suletankarkar Local Government areas and now we are here. This project will continue until the majority of the people have been empowered.

“Our target is unemployed youths and women. For the women, we focus more on widows and divorcees. We are optimistic that this gesture will help in reducing crime among our youths.”

Items distributed included motorcycles, grinding machines, generators and sewing machines to 150 women, while another 50 received grains, beans and N3,000 each.

The lawmaker, however, disclosed that the state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, is working hard to ensure the completion of Gagarawa power substation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Gagarawa Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Sule, said the materials would complement the governor’s efforts inboosting the economy of individuals and the state.

Some of the beneficiaries, Unguwar Liman and Hajara Mutumbi, commended the law maker for the gesture and promising judicious use of the items.