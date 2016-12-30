Renaissance Hotels debut in Lagos

Renaissance Hotels, the brand known around the world for helping business travellers discover unexpected experiences, has announced the opening of its first hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel, Lagos.

Renaissance Lagos Ikeja offers world-class facilities, aesthetics and sophisticated services that reflect the brand’s signature approach to feed the curiosity of their guests.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, Mark Satterfield, “We are delighted to mark the debut of Renaissance Hotels in Nigeria with the opening of Renaissance Lagos, Ikeja. This is not just a landmark signing for Renaissance Hotels, but also for Marriott International as it marks our fourth debut in Africa, following the opening of Marriott International properties across a number of its brands in Ethiopia, Rwanda and Morocco.

“Renaissance Hotels’ contemporary and locally-inspired style and focus on business and leisure travellers alike makes it an ideal addition to this major financial and commercial hub.”

Centrally located in Ikeja GRA and only 5km from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel is home to 155 guestrooms including 17 contemporary loft suites with first class conveniences to ensure a comfortable and productive stay.

The hotel’s outdoor pool with city views and 24-hour fitness center, provide guests with picturesque facilities to work out and unwind. In addition, the hotel’s public spaces infuse bold and vibrant elements to captivate locals and guests and create moments of discovery.

The hotel’s business amenities include eight meeting rooms that can be adapted to cater to the needs of a six-person board meeting or a banquet style event with up to 280 attendees. A dedicated bar and flexible breakout area also complements the versatile meeting areas, offering a well-rounded proposition that is ideal for small meetings as well as large-scale corporate events.