Reject corps members, get sacked, Bello warns heads of MDAs

NIGER State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has warned that, henceforth, any head of ministry or agencies in the state who rejects corps members posted to their agency will be sacked.

He gave the warning in Minna, the state capital, recently during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Batch ‘A’ orientation course, saying that the warning became necessary following the widespread complaints of repeated rejection of corps members by some ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Mamman Musa Bosso, the governor said his administration would not tolerate the situation where corps members are subjected to ill treatment because they want to serve their father land.

“There are complaints of rejection of corps members. This is not acceptable, and all stakeholders should be weary of this. My administration will not tolerate this because outright rejection of corps members will not promote the noble ideals of the National Youth Service Corps scheme,” he said.

He reminded the corps members that “there is reward for hard work and excellence in service. Those of you that will excel in your national assignment will not only be rewarded in monetary terms, but stand the chance of securing jobs upon the completion of your service year.”

Earlier the state Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Bolade Loto, appealed to the state government for the timely completion of the permanent orientation camp at Paiko, on the outskirts of Minna, saying that the appeal became necessary in view of the hardship being experienced by the corps members during orientation camp.

According to her, each time there was an orientation exercise, the NYSC had to embark on some repairs and make some temporary arrangement, with heavy financial implications – which she said would not have been so if there had been a permanent site.

Mrs Loto commended the state government for its unrelenting efforts at improving the welfare of corps members posted to the state, but appealed to the government to help facilitate the completion of the permanent orientation camp.