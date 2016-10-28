Recession requires our sacrifice, perseverance —Akintunde, NACOMYO president

THE ongoing recession in the country requires understanding, perseverance and sacrifice on the part of Nigerians and constant roundtables between the government and the labour force as a way to avert industrial crises.

The National President of the National Council of Muslim Organisations (NACOMYO), Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, made the remark in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at a forum organised by At-Taoheed Women’s Society.

Akintunde said being the engine room of government, workers should not be starved of their due for the sake of effective service.

The Muslim leader lamented the country’s dependence on oil, noting that only a diversified economy could guarantee prosperity and stability.

He commended the members of At-Taoheed Women’s Society for cooperating with their husbands in these hard times and, in the process, promoting domestic harmony required for societal transformation and advancement.

Meanwhile, the NACOMYO president renewed his call for the promotion of girl-child education to enhance development in the country.

He commended the Federal Government for its decision to assume responsibility for the care of the released Chibok girls, describing it as a step towards to the development of the girl-child.

According to him, the development has rekindled the hope that the girls that remain in captivity will soon be reunited with their families.

He urged the Federal Government and the international community to redouble efforts at achieving fruitful talks with their captors.

Akintunde decried incessant abductions and other criminalities being perpetrated across the country and called for a national security summit to address the situation.