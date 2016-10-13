Recession: CIA boss applauds FG’s decision to engage experts

The recent decision of the federal government to engage professionals in its bid to take the nation out of its present economic doldrums, by instituting a consultative forum with a team of economic and financial experts across the country, has been commended by the nation’s Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA).

Speaking at a press briefing, held in Lagos, recently, the President of the body, Dr George Chima noted that the Federal Government deserved such commendation; since it heeded the calls from different quarters on the need to engage experts, as a way of getting the nation out of its current economic drawback.

“The Economic Management Team headed by the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo needs to be applauded for heeding the advice of engaging the experts on how to address the challenges facing the country’s economy. We believe decisions and policies from the team would go a long way in boosting businesses, increase employment and provide succour to the poor and the disadvantaged,” he said.

Chima expressed optimism that a time would come aspiring political office holders would be mandated to undertake professional administration competency training that would enable them imbibe ethics and standards, essential for accountability, probity and transparency.