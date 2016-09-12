Recession: Aisha Buhari preaches optimism at Sallah

WIFE of the President, Aisha Buhari has urged Nigerians to be optimistic of the future of the country despite the current economic difficulties they are facing.

In her Sallah message made available to the media in Abuja on Monday, she advised that Nigerians irrespective of their affiliation should “always be very optimistic rather than otherwise and remain confident about the unique intervention of the Creator, Almighty God in the affairs of the country.”

The wife of the president who joined thousands of Muslims faithful to observe the Eid at Ansaruddeen mosque, Wuse II, Abuja, observed that the period of Eid-el-Kabir was “very special to Muslims because of the spiritual uplifting and exhortation on the position of sacrifice as enshrined in the Holy Quran.”

She therefore urged Nigerians to use the special occasion to reflect on the lessons embedded in Eid El Kabir season “to reappraise their closeness to God, level of sacrifice, commitment and sense of patriotism to the country.”

Aisha Buhari noted that all lessons in the act of worship must be reflected in “our daily endeavor as a means to influence change that will improve the life of each other.”

She congratulated Nigerians for being alive to witness yet another celebration and called for consistent prayers for leaders as well as the safe return of the abducted Chibok girls.