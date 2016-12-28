PTD boss to members: Observe ban on night journey to avert tragedy

National Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Comrade Salimon Oladiti, has enjoined members to desist from night journeys and abide by the ban placed on such by the union in the interest of the general public and as part of measures to further ensure safety of citizens at Yuletide period and beyond.

The PTD chairman had earlier in November, while attributing incessant explosions of oil tankers and carnage on the roads to poor state of roads and lack of efficient policy formulation, placed an embargo on night operation on members, especially during the Yuletide period in order to eliminate possible mishap which often happens in the night.

Oladiti gave this counsel on Tuesday in a statement made available by the union’s publicity secretary, Comrade Atanda Adebayo, saying the call became imperative following a major auto tragedy that was averted by the combined efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Fire Service at the weekend.

It would be recalled that few days ago a tanker fully loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS), otherwise called petrol, fell on Anthony Bridge inward Gbagada, posing threat to motorists and residents of the area.

Eyewitness account said the incident, which occurred at about midnight on Saturday, was as a result of collision of two trucks struggling to overtake each other, leaving the fuel tanker fallen on its side while the other one sped away.

Oladiti, who described the incident as very unfortunate, warned that, henceforth, any erring member would be severely sanctioned by the union to serve as deterrent to others.

He, therefore, reiterated the need for members to exercise extreme caution on the road during the Yuletide period, saying, “It is better to be late, than be the late.”

Oladiti, while commending most of PTD members for complying with the ban on night journey, described the level of compliance as “satisfactory,” adding that few bad eggs would be dealt with appropriately.

Meanwhile, as part of moves to further ensure safety and sanity on the road, Oladiti announced plans by the association to conduct intensive training for about 4,000 members in the first quarter of 2017.

According to him, the training is aimed at capacity building of all members in the sector with regards to modern challenges facing security, safety and their relationship with the public.”

While assuring citizens of better road culture in 2017 from PTD, Oladiti wished all members happy and accident-free journey in the coming year and beyond.