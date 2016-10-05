Protesters want El-Zakzaky prosecuted for terrorism, Nigeria’s severance of ties with Iran

The Federal Government has been called upon to prosecute Ibrahim El-Zakzaky for terrorism and severe diplomatic relationship with the Republic of Iran over the role played by the country during the attack on Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria led by El-zakzaky.

A civil society organisation, Sovereign Rights Coalition (SRC) who led a peaceful protest from the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Justice Ministry on Wednesday, in Abuja, called for the prosecution of El-zakzaky and other members of IMN involved in December 2015 attack on the convoy of General Buratai in Zaria, Kaduna State.

‎Coordinator of the group, Comrade Daniel Obaje, described as blackmail comments by human rights group and Western media on developments in the country as it’s concern security.

Obaje said: “It is pertinent for the immediate arraignment and prosecution of the leader of the sect on terror charges as deemed appropriate.

“We have also discovered that the relationship between our country and the Republic of Iran has become cancerous and will only be beneficial if such detrimental tie is severed to prevent further damage.

“It also chief amongst our demand that apart from ceasing all diplomatic relationships with the Iranian republic, a total removal of her embassy from Nigerian soil is pertinent and apt.

“All blackmails by bodies including human right groups as well as western media come to an end as it amounts to an affront on the sovereignty of Nigeria.

SRC further said: “It is not news that the group, Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) led by its leader Mr. Ibrahim El Zakzakky had launched an attack on the Chief of Army Staff and his convoy in Kaduna where in the course of the operation where he was arrested and a cache of arms was recovered.

“It has been nearly a year since this unfortunate event and these debauchers have continued to exhibit this impermissible crass negligence of the nation’s sovereignty in their hooded attempts to annex the nation to form their own republic.

“These extremists have so far been allowed to further distabilise the nation and its integrity via sponsored protests and media campaign accompanied with blackmail using international organisations and media.

A director in the federal ministry of Justice, Princess Okorie who received the protesters on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami appreciated their efforts and promised to channel all their grievances to the appropriate quarters.