_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/08/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/professor-johnbulls-episode-7-x-rays-discrimination-girl-child/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/10-escape-death-abuja-building-billed-demolition-collapses-%e2%80%a2well-go-responsible-fha/abuja-collapse/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Wpcf7_contact_form":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=wpcf7_contact_form&p=613"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now
Breaking News

Professor Johnbull’s Episode 7 X-rays discrimination against girl-child

August 29, 2016 / :

DISCRIMINATION against girl-child is the focus of episode 7 of Glo- Sponsored TV comedy series, Professor Johnbull which comes up on the Network service of NTA, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and on NTA Startimes on Tuesday, between 8.30pm and 9.00pm.

Baby Bomboi is the title of the episode which dissects the general belief among Nigerians that a boy is better than a girl-child, hence they give the boys preferential treatment and generally discriminate against the girls.

The programme will provide answers to the following questions: is a male child better than the female? Does the sex of a child determine how far the child will go in life?  And will the girl-child thrive like her male counterpart if given the same affection?

Also, what is the reaction of Athan, (Stan Kamandi), when he receives the news of the birth of his fifth girl-child? And how did grandiloquent Professor Johnbull react to the plight of the girl-child?

Viewers will get answers to these questions and enjoy other educative scenes when the scintillating comedy TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, comes on air this Tuesday.

The repeat broadcast of the programme will be shown on the same channels on Friday and at the same time.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Got BAD RESPONSE From Your Wife In BED? Discover A GREAT NATURAL SOLUTION that CHANGED MY Story And Put An End To PREMATURE EJACULATION!.CLICK HERE!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Loading...

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED. CLICK HERE!

Get it on Google Play

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Rio-2016 NEW

RIO 2016

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News