Professor Johnbull’s Episode 7 X-rays discrimination against girl-child

DISCRIMINATION against girl-child is the focus of episode 7 of Glo- Sponsored TV comedy series, Professor Johnbull which comes up on the Network service of NTA, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and on NTA Startimes on Tuesday, between 8.30pm and 9.00pm.

Baby Bomboi is the title of the episode which dissects the general belief among Nigerians that a boy is better than a girl-child, hence they give the boys preferential treatment and generally discriminate against the girls.

The programme will provide answers to the following questions: is a male child better than the female? Does the sex of a child determine how far the child will go in life? And will the girl-child thrive like her male counterpart if given the same affection?

Also, what is the reaction of Athan, (Stan Kamandi), when he receives the news of the birth of his fifth girl-child? And how did grandiloquent Professor Johnbull react to the plight of the girl-child?

Viewers will get answers to these questions and enjoy other educative scenes when the scintillating comedy TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, comes on air this Tuesday.

The repeat broadcast of the programme will be shown on the same channels on Friday and at the same time.