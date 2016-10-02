Only professionals can bail Nigeria out of recession —APBN boss

The newly-elected president of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Dr Idris Omede, has argued for more involvement of professionals in governance so as to enhance quick recovery of the nation’s economy from recession.

Speaking with the media after getting members of the association’s approval to run the affairs of the association for the next two years, the newly elected president stated that the country’s economy had suffered in the past due to non-participation of professionals in the affairs of the country.

While expressing his delight that the incumbent government is increasingly appreciating the significance of professionals, and as a result getting them increasingly involved in government, the new APBN boss appealed to professionals in the country to come together to form a common front that would earn them the recognition of the public sector.

While rendering the account of his stewardship at the association’s Annual General Assembly, the immediate past president of the association, Mr Gabriel Fasoto, expressed delight that the association had been able to post impressive financial report, despite the harsh economic times.

He, however, called on professionals in the country to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the association, as an umbrella body of recognised professional institutes, institutions and associations, to speak with one voice and give proper technical advice to government on matters affecting the professionals and their practices.