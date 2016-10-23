Producers scale up plans for ‘Isale Eko’

HAVING tasted success last May Day at the MUSON Centre with his debut stage production, ‘Loud Whispers’ which had Ali Baba as the lead character, Joseph Edgar is teaming up with Olisa Adibua as co-executive producer and Benson for another play set in 14th century Lagos.

Inspired by Ayo Bhadmus but written and directed by versatile director William Benson, ‘Isale Eko’ is set in 14th century Lagos where the struggle for power between two very prominent and powerful ruling houses sets the stage for an epic battle for control. Throwing up quite a few surprises, ‘Isale Eko’ will be a major theatre outing for award-winning journalist and editor of THISDAY Glitterati, Nseobong Okon-Ekong who is on the crew as producer.

Focusing in part on the control of the very profitable trade in slave on the back of the abolition of the inhuman trade by the British, the story gets interesting with the admixture of deep feelings between the prince of one of the warring royal houses with a slave girl from the Benin kingdom who inadvertently happens to be the Oba’s favourite daughter. This brings the legendary might of the Benin kingdom into the equation leading to unexpected consequences and a defining climax.

A statement from the production team disclosed that the play is uniquely styled to accommodate the gravel voiced renditions of Brymo fresh from his latest hit track, ‘Alajo Shomolu’ who would lace the sequences with his unique showmanship leading the audience through a journey of pedantic proportions. It will boldly weave modern day ballads into an ancient story, carefully taking the audience into a deliberate confusing realm of the old and the new.

Already confirmed to star in this extravaganza is the legendary Abiola Atanda (Madam Kofo), Yemi Shodimu and Patrick Doyle. Discussions have reached advanced stage with others including RMD, Femi Jacobs, Adesua Etomi, Kayla Oniwo, Gideon Okeke, who will be backed by a massive supporting cast of 100 actors, dancers and musicians.

The producers have revealed that this would be the first time that auditions would be made on social media as other cast members would be expected to go on their social media handles to record themselves and send in their shots from where they will be invited for the physical auditions. This according to them is designed to increase the level of engagement and interaction between the public and the production.