Is this pregnancy mine? | My fat tummy | Whitish discharge from my penis

Is this pregnancy mine?

I recently met a lady when I went for a two weeks course. Although I used a condom for her, some of the sperm spilled into her vagina when I was removing the condom. I quickly cleaned up the sperm. A month after my return from the course, the lady called to say that she was pregnant. Is this possible?

Yes, it is very possible because all that is needed to get a lady pregnant is just a drop of sperm. Since you accepted that some of the sperm was split into the lady, some of it could have escaped your mopping effort. If you are still in doubt, a paternity test after the lady must have been delivered would settle the problem.

My spitting problem

I am five months pregnant with my first pregnancy. Every other thing is okay with my pregnancy except the spitting which has been on since the pregnancy was two months old. I have tried everything but the spitting has refused to stop. Kindly help me.

Mariam (by SMS)

Excessive salivation and spitting are due to the high level of the hormone of pregnancy which stimulates excessive salivation and spitting in some women. There are various suggestions on what can reduce the spitting.There may not be much else you can do about your excessive saliva, although some women report that the following measures are helpful: Brush your teeth and use mouthwash several times a day; Eat frequent, small, well-balanced meals, and avoid excessive amounts of starchy food; Drink plenty of water. Keep a water bottle handy and take frequent small sips; If you can, just swallow any excess saliva you create. However, if swallowing it makes you feel nauseated, you may find that you need to spit it into a tissue, washcloth, or cup. If this is the case, be sure to drink plenty of water so you don’t get dehydrated. For many women, this annoying and, in extreme cases, downright distressing problem often lessens or disappears as their nausea subsides around the end of the first trimester. However, just like nausea, it lasts throughout pregnancy for a small number of women.

My fat tummy

I am a 19-year-old student who enjoys a good meal. My problem is my fat tummy. Kindly tell me the kind of medications to take because my case is very embarrassing.

Paul (by SMS)

The fastest way to trim down your fat tummy is for you to reduce your food intake, especially foods with high levels of fatty and oily elements. These kinds of food items are the ones commonly served by the numerous ‘fast food’ outlets which unfortunately are largely patronised by our youths. It is equally important for you to reduce your consumption of sugary and fizzy drinks which are loaded with unnecessary carbohydrates. Instead, you need to eat fresh balanced food items with plenty of fruits and vegetables. In addition to these efforts, regular physical exercise will also assist the reduction of your fat tummy.

Whitish discharge from my penis

I am a 26 year old man. Since I had sex with one lady eight months ago, I have been having a whitish discharge from my penis. I need your advice please.

Udenze (by SMS)

You most likely have gonorrhea. The way to handle the problem is to see a doctor who will send a sample of the whitish discharge to the laboratory for a confirmatory test as well as the appropriate drugs to be used. Once a diagnosis is made, your doctor will give you the right drugs to use. It is equally important to try and locate the lady so she can also be treated. This way, you can help stop the infection being transmitted around.

Is this hiv infection?

I had sex without using condom with a girl I met while on holidays with my grandfather about two months ago. Two days ago, I started coughing and noticed some rashes in the inner parts of my thighs. I am worried in case I have contracted HIV infection from this girl. Please help me.

Sadiq (by SMS)

It takes about 12 weeks (3 months) after exposure to the HIV for the virus to show in the blood to provide a highly accurate result. In rare cases, a person could take up to six months to test positive using standard tests. In view of this, it is highly unlikely for you to have got any HIV infection from the girl in question. However, it is possible for you to have got the infection from previous sexual encounters, if any. For this reason, it is advisable for you to see a doctor for a proper medical examination in order to establish if what you have is HIV infection or any other ailment.