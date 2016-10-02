Power outage, noisy generator choke Professor Johnbull’s US based nephew in Episode 11

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/media-causing-disaffection-among-comedians-tee/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/event-management-good-business-recession/event-management/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

October 02, 2016 / : Rotimi Ige

The perennial incidence of insufficient power supply and the attendant environmental pollution  from smoke emission from power generating sets received copious mention  this week on the  Glo-sponsored TV  Drama Series, Professor Johnbull.

In the episode entitled ‘Voice of the City’, the  erudite Professor Johnbull,  meets his  America-based nephew, Dr. Ifeanyi Ogunyemi, who was on a visit to Nigeria but found it difficult to cope with the noise pollution from the generating set of his uncle’s neighbour.

The next day opens with  Nollywood star, Mama G, (Patience Ozokwor) who was making an appearance on the TV drama series for the second time, confronting  nkwobi restauranteur, Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), over the unbearable noise from his generator which, according to the distraught lady, “runs all  day to the discomfort of his neighbours.”

Both resolved to take the conflict to their community head, Professor Johnbull for resolution. There, they met Etuk (Imeh Bishop) and other “proximate” people including  Ufoma (Bimbo Akintola) and Mai Doya (Funky Mallam).

Professor Johnbull successfully  calmed  frayed nerves in his usual sartorial stance while admonishing both parties to sheathe their swords.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to put their neighbours into consideration in all they do, and to  assist the government in its effort to improve power generation, transmission and distribution by refraining from  vandalising electricity cables and equipment. The academic equally suggested to Nigerians to embrace  alternative sources of  energy in order to reduce the volume of  the ‘voice of the city’.

