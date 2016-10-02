Power outage, noisy generator choke Professor Johnbull’s US based nephew in Episode 11

The perennial incidence of insufficient power supply and the attendant environmental pollution from smoke emission from power generating sets received copious mention this week on the Glo-sponsored TV Drama Series, Professor Johnbull.

In the episode entitled ‘Voice of the City’, the erudite Professor Johnbull, meets his America-based nephew, Dr. Ifeanyi Ogunyemi, who was on a visit to Nigeria but found it difficult to cope with the noise pollution from the generating set of his uncle’s neighbour.

The next day opens with Nollywood star, Mama G, (Patience Ozokwor) who was making an appearance on the TV drama series for the second time, confronting nkwobi restauranteur, Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), over the unbearable noise from his generator which, according to the distraught lady, “runs all day to the discomfort of his neighbours.”

Both resolved to take the conflict to their community head, Professor Johnbull for resolution. There, they met Etuk (Imeh Bishop) and other “proximate” people including Ufoma (Bimbo Akintola) and Mai Doya (Funky Mallam).

Professor Johnbull successfully calmed frayed nerves in his usual sartorial stance while admonishing both parties to sheathe their swords.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to put their neighbours into consideration in all they do, and to assist the government in its effort to improve power generation, transmission and distribution by refraining from vandalising electricity cables and equipment. The academic equally suggested to Nigerians to embrace alternative sources of energy in order to reduce the volume of the ‘voice of the city’.