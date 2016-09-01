Power: Kudos to FG, Fashola

FOR some time now, many cities across the country have been experiencing uninterrupted power supply. In fact, some communities now enjoy power for more than 18 hours per day.

While commending the Federal Government and the Eletricity Distributing Companies (DISCOs), I want to specifically commend the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola for the improvement.

While Mr Fashola was the Lagos State governor, he impacted positively in the lives of the people. In fact, he consolidated on the mega city project which has seen Lagos become one of the most sophisticated cities in the world.

So when President Muhammadu Buhari made him a minister, I knew he would surprise Nigerians as well. Today, things are improving in the electricity sector.

The minister should, however, not rest on his oars; he should keep working until we achieve the 10,000 megawatts this government said it would generate by 2019.

When this happens, then we are on the path of economic prosperity in the country.

Having said this, I also want to urge the Federal Government to stop selling electricity to other Western African countries until power stabilises in Nigeria. We can’t be exporting what we don’t have.

Stanley Umoh,

08029518875