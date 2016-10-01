‘Poor diet causing cancer increase among Nigerians’

MEDICAL experts have warned that increasing rate of cancer among Nigerians is attributable to the unhealthy dietary intake among Nigerians.

This position was made known recently in Osogbo, by speakers at the opening ceremony of a week-long cancer sensitisation and screening workshop themed: “Who shall deliver us from this deadly plague organised by the Gracious Youth Empowerment Center,” a Non-Governmental Organisation in partnership with the Osun Ministry of Health and Federal Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dapo Campbell, pioneer head, Radiation Oncology, University Teaching Hospital Ibadan and a member of the National Consultative Committee on Cancer Control, said Cancer remains the leading cause of death amongst non-communicable diseases in Nigeria and a leading cause of death worldwide. He noted that prevalence has been on the increase in the country due to low level of awareness and gross inadequacy of treatment facilities for patients.