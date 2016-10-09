Police wade into Ogbe-Ijoh/Agbassa feud over levy collection

Warri Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, ACP Muhammed Muazu and representatives of other security agencies have waded into the crisis between Ogbe-Ijoh and Agbassa communities in Warri South-West and Warri South Local Government areas of Delta State.

Crisis erupted recently between both communities over ownership and who should collect levies from traders at the yet-to-be-completed Ogbe-Ijoh Iron Market.

Contrary to reports that a court verdict had declared Agbassa community as the owner of the market, Nigerian Tribune gathered, that the case is still pending in court.

At a meeting at A-Division presided over by the Area Commander, where leaders of the two communities were present, a peace pact was signed.

The pact, ACP Muazu said, was to the effect that both communities would stop further collection of levies from traders in the market until the matter is resolved.

Both parties, at the truce meeting, presented evidence in support of their claim of ownership of the land and market.