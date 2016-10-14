Police Service Commission approves promotion of 4 CPs to AIG

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of Commissioner of Police Henry Adebayo Fadairo in charge of the Jigawa State Command, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Also promoted to the rank of AIG are three other Commissioners of Police: Pius Imue who, until now was Commissioner of Police, Railway Command; Felix Ogundeji, Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Force Headquarters and Ezekiel Zang, Commissioner of Police, Air Wing, Force Headquarters.

AIG Fadairo was also former Commissioner of Police, Cross River State and served as Recruitment CP in Ebonyi State during the nationwide screening of applicants for Police recruitment.

The Commission’s decision on the promotion of the four Commissioners of Police has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim for implementation.

In the letter, signed by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, the Commission said the individual letters for the promotions would be forwarded to the IGP in due course for onward transmission to the affected officers.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Commission, Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police, has congratulated the newly promoted officers and called for more commitment to duty on their part.

Sir Okiro said their promotions were based on merit, seniority, availability of vacancies and dedication to duty.

He urged them to reciprocate government gesture by re-doubling their efforts in the service of their fatherland.