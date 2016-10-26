Police burst fraudsters den in Ogun

A fraudsters den was on Wednesday uncovered by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 2, Abdulmajid Ali and the men of the Ogun State Police command at Siun, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Two people were arrested in connection with the den which was located in a thick forest in the remote area.

The den was said to have consisted no fewer than six buildings with underground tunnels.

The activities of the fraudsters was reported to the Police by a member of the State House of Assembly representing Ogunwaterside state constituency, Honourable Harrison Adeyemi.

The lawmaker was one of the victims of the suspected criminals, having been duped to the tune of N15,000.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the fraudsters, the lawmaker, said that he got airtime worth N1,500

through a text message from one of the fraudsters, but did not load it and returned it to sender.

He said, “They told me they are ‘Agbomola’ and they could assist me. But I ignored them. They were persistent and I decided to visit them.

“But when I got there, I discovered it was all scam. But I played along with them, they told me to drop money at each shrine point, and I had to drop N1,000 each at 15 points, they introduced to me.”

The fraudsters were alleged to have told the lawmaker to bring another N40m and a lady, during his next visit, and when they did not see him after some weeks, they started to threaten him.

Ali said that the fraudsters had been in the business for sometime now before the long arm of the law caught up

He said, “We have got a lot of report about them. And we decided to swoop on them, two of them were arrested and others are at large.”