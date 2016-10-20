Police arrest man demanding N37m from woman to prevent kidnap

A Kano-based man, Joshua (surname withheld) has been arrested for reportedly attempting to kidnap a Lagos-based woman.

The suspect had reportedly repeatedly called and threatened a Lagos Island-based businesswoman, Omolara (surname withheld) to pay N37 million into an account to prevent her from being kidnapped.

Joshua, Metro learnt was, a few days ago, arrested by policemen from the Lion Building Divisional Police Station, who traced him to Kano State.

The suspect, it was gathered confessed to have threatened the woman, but claimed that he just did that to get some money from her.

A police source at the Lion Building Police Station said “on the 1st of October this year, we received a complaint from a woman that someone was threatening to kidnap her.”

The police source continued that “the woman came very late in the night and you could see that she was very worried, but we assured her that we would get to the root of the matter.

“The DPO started an investigation and the suspect was traced to Kano, where he was arrested.”

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to Metro, adding that efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang.

The police boss also said that the police in the state would ensure the safety of lives and property of residents of the state.