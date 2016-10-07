_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/protesters-invade-police-station-burial-corporal/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/cadet-inspectors-cry-delayed-promotion/man-cartoon/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Police arrest driver, receivers for alleged diversion of stolen goods

October 7, 2016 David Metro

A driver, Ibrahim and one Mohammed (surnames withheld) have been apprehended by the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing and diverting a truck with a 20-feet container of High Density Polythene products on August 23.

This, Metro learnt, was sequel to a petition written by the owner of the stolen products and Managing Director of I.G Acoman Limited of No 13, Commercial Road, Apapa, to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police to report the diversion.

The AIG reportedly referred the matter to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the zone to track down the said driver and his accomplices.

The zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement signed by him, said the operatives arrested Ibrahim and Musa in Katsina State, adding that they confessed to the crime and gave the identities of the receivers of the stolen items at Mile 2, Lagos.

Adejobi said the suspects also revealed that the Fiat truck with registration number LAGOS BDG 672 XK and container with number No IPXU 3851370 AND FCIU 2589517 were abandoned at Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State from where they were recovered by the police.

He further stated that one Tunde (surname withheld) allegedly conspired with the driver, Ibrahim and the receivers, namely Fatima, Iyabo and Iyabo (other names withheld) who had all been arrested and charged to court on Wednesday, October 5.

The zonal PPRO said the AIG in charge of Zone 2, Abdulmajid Ali, assured the general public of his commitment to tackling violent crimes and social vices within the zone.

