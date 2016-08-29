Again, Police arrest 15 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists in C’River

THE Cross River State Police Command have again arrested 15 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists, who have been terrorising residents of Calabar, the state capital.

This is however coming barely one month after 11 suspected criminals were arrested by the police for various offences.

Commissioner of Police in the State, Jimoh Ozi-Obeh, who paraded the suspects before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Calabar on Monday, said the suspects were arrested at various locations in the state.

He said on August 16, a team on policemen on surveillance received a distress call that some group of armed boys were about to kidnap one Okon John, managing director of Peace Garden Hotel in Calabar.

On receiving the information, the Police Commissioner said, the surveillance team swiftly swung into action and arrested two of the suspected kidnappers.

Ozi-Obeh said two locally made revolver pistols, one locally made berretta pistol and 10 rounds of 9mm live ammunitions was recovered from the suspects. He said efforts to arrest the rest of the suspects are being intensified.

The Police commissioner also disclosed that eight suspected armed robbers were also arrested by the police.

According to him, “The Police has also arrested eight suspects in connection with armed robbery. The first incident happened on the July 18 upon complaint received at the counter at the divisional Police headquarters in Ikom, that a gang of armed robbery suspects invaded the premises of one Ajuwon Tolu, robbed and carted away valuable worth several thousands of naira.

“Also, another gang of armed robbery suspects blocked the road at Mkpara Village along Calabar-Itu road, with lethal weapons and attacked a vehicle, robbed the driver and its occupants and carted away phones and physical cash, which amount is yet to be confirmed. The hoodlums also raped one of the occupants. They were arrested by the police who swiftly swung into action.”

He further disclosed that five suspects were also arrested in connection with cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

Ozi-Obeh said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

“Through intelligence-led policing, some suspected cultists were arrested by a team of police surveillance attached to X-squad.

“We will leave no stone unturned in her effort towards riding the state of the activities of miscreants. I therefore want to use this medium to warn all criminals and perpetrators of heinous crimes to steer clear, as they will not be spared,” the police commissioner warned.