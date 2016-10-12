Police arraign 53-year-old man for assault in Ogun

A 53-year-old man, Ademola Adesoji, appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly punching a woman on her mouth.

Adesoji, who lives at No. 25 Owolabi Str., Iyana-Ilogbo, Ota, is facing a charge of assault.

NAN reported that the Prosecutor, Sgt. Tsav Dominic, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 7 at about 4.30 p.m. at Alagbado Area in Ota.

Dominic said that the accused unlawfully assaulted Adeola Adele, by punching her on the mouth, contrary Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Adesoji pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Adebanjo Alebiosu, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adebanjo said that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

She also ordered that the sureties should swear to an affidavit of means and produce evidence of one year tax payment to Ogun Government.

The Magistrate also ordered that the sureties should submit four recent passport photographs each to the court and their addresses should verified by the police

She adjourned the case till Nov.14 for hearing.