Pastor in trouble over alleged exportation of hard drugs

A Pastor, Raji Michael Ayoola, has denied dealing in 174 kilogrammes of banned hard drugs.

The 60 years old, Pastor, whose alias is Kadigun Fatah Ola, was arrested by the Operatives of National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at Customs Section of National Handling Company (NAHCO), on February 10, 2015, while attempting to export the said hard drugs to South Africa.

The Pastor who is a father of six, was alleged to have conspired with others now at large, to unlawfully export 91 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance, and 83 kilogrammes of ephedrine, a controlled substance.

The two narcotics according to NDLEA are narcotics similar to cocaine, heroin and other banned hard drugs.

The accused was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos where he pleaded not guilty.

At the resumed trial of the Pastor, NDLEA called two witnesses and tendered several exhibits.

One of the witnesses informed the court that he conducted a forensic test on the powdery substances, which proved positive to methamphetamine and ephedrine.

Parts of the exhibits tendered by the prosecutor including two international and ECOWAS passports, six big bags containing the samples of the drugs, which were marked Exhibit P1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, certificate of test analysis, and some others.

The matter has been adjourned till November 18 and 24, for continuation of trial.