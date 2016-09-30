Pastor in trouble over alleged exportation of hard drugs

A pastor, Raji Michael Ayoola, has denied dealing in 174 kilogrammes of banned hard drugs.

The 60-year-old pastor, a.k.a Kadigun Fatah Ola, was arrested by the operatives of National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Customs Section of National Handling Company (NAHCO), on February 10, 2015, while attempting to export the said hard drugs to South Africa.

The pastor, a father of six, was alleged to have conspired with others now at large, to unlawfully export 91 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance and 83 kilogrammes of Ephedrine, a controlled substance.

The two narcotics, according to NDLEA, were similar to cocaine, heroine and other banned hard drugs.

The accused was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he pleaded not guilty.

At the resumed trial of the pastor, the NDLEA called two witnesses and tendered several exhibits.

One of the witnesses informed the court that he conducted a forensic test on the powdery substances which proved positive to Methamphetamine and Ephedrine.

The matter has been adjourned till November 18 and 24, for continuation of trial.