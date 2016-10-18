_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/oyo-lg-boss-empowers-farmers/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/ogun-workers-begin-strike-thursday/ogun-map/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Oyo LG boss empowers farmers

October 18, 2016 Tunde Ogunesan Agriculture

The caretaker chairman, Atiba Local Government, Honourable Gbolagade Okeniyi, presenting some agriculture inputs to farmers in the local government council area.

In his bid to boost agricultural productivity and empower farmers at the grassroots, the caretaker committee chairman of Atiba local government, Honourable Gbolagade Okeniyi has assisted farmers with farm implements and fertiliser worth millions of naira.

Items distributed included cutlasses, fertilisers, sprayers, seedlings and other farm implement and seedlings worth millions of naira.

At the distribution centres across the local government, Okeniyi said he decided to embark on the projects for two main reasons.

“By bringing the farm implements to the doorsteps of the farmers rather than invite them to come and collect it at the council headquarters and secondly to ensure that we hand the implements and fertilisers to real farmers and as well enable us to have a good interface with our people on the farm.

“If we are to survive as a nation, we have to go back to what we’re known for. Remember the achievements of Chief Obafemi Awolowo through gains from agriculture. Today, we should device means of reviving what we have neglected. The fall in the price of oil, for me, is a blessing in disguise for us. If we can go back to agriculture, a lot of gains would be made and we will not only benefit it from it in terms of money generated, but will also employ our people on their own,” he said.

In his address, the secretary of the council, Tunde Ayankojo commended that chairman’s gesture, adding that it was a good the gesture bringing the facilities to the doorsteps of real farmers.

