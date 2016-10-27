Oyo govt, tar road leading to Olubadan’s palace

SINCE the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, ascended the throne of his forefathers, then one would have expected the Oyo State government to tar the road leading to the palace of the monarch.

The condition in which the road is does not show that it leads to the palace of the foremost royal father in Ibadan.

As the father of everybody in the state capital, many important dignitaries across the country do visit the palace, and it does not speak well of us that this is how the road leading to the Olubadan’s palace is.

I am, therefore, calling on the state government, under the leadership of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, to quickly start work on the rehabilitation of the road leading to the palace.

It is also important that prominent Ibadan sons and daughters who have the contact of the governor prevail on him to rehabilitate this road immediately.

Abayomi Babatunde,

07054556784