Osun West Bye Election: PDP, APC holds primaries on Monday for senatorial aspirants

BARRING any hiccup, Osun State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) have concluded plans to conduct primary election next week Monday, through which their respective flag bearers would emerge for the forthcoming bye election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the vacant seat of Osun West Senatorial District.

The seat became vacant when Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who represented the senatorial district suddenly died on the 23rd of April, 2017 after a brief illness.

However, INEC in a timetable released and signed by its Administrative Secretary in Osun State, Barrister Ademusire E A said that consequent upon the provisions of the enabling statutes that bye election to fill the declared vacant seat by National Assembly be conducted within 30days upon the declaration, stating that the bye election for Osun West Senatorial seat will hold on Saturday 8th July 2017.

The timetable further indicated that June 15 would be last day for submission of form, June 22nd for last day for publication of form, June 30th for submission of names and addresses of party agents and July 6th is the last day for campaign by political parties.

Investigation conducted by the Tribune Online indicated that among the strong contenders to struggling to secure the ticket of APC are the national ex-officio of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Akintola Omolaoye, Senator Hussein Mudasiru, the state secretary of APC, Ayobami Salinsile, the junior brother to Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Ademola Adeleke, Alhaji Tiamiyu Bello, Mr Tijani Adekilekun and Alhaji Sule Alao.

Similarly, contenders on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) include former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Adejare Bello, Hon Bamidele Salam, Hon Ajibade Falade, Senator Olasunkanmi Akinlabi, Retired Colonel Olayiwola Falabi among others.

Series of meetings have been held by the top hierarchy of the PDP in Osun to select a consensus candidate, but the moves have failed as the party finally settled for a primary, which would held at the party secretariat on Monday.

In a statement signed by state’s party chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo, the PDP said “screening of aspirants will hold on Friday 9th June while screening appeal will hold on Saturday 10th June. Election of 3 man adhoc delegates will hold on Saturday 10th June at all the wards in Osun west senatorial district while the appeal holds on Sunday, June 11, 2017. The party’s primaries for the bye election will hold on Moday June 12, 2017”.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that Senator Hussein Mudasiru may likely emerge as the candidate of the APC after the primary election.

But, some powerful stakeholders within the party, led by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf and Alhaji Fatai Diekola who believed in fielding an home based politician to fly the kite of APC were queuing behind Ademola Adeleke to fill the vacant seat, hitherto occupied by his deceased senior brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Efforts to get the reaction of Ademola Adeleke on the development proved abortive as several calls put through to his cell phone rang out without a response.