Osinbajo for trade, investment council meeting in Ogun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will declare open the four-day eight edition of the National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment (NCITI) meeting to be hosted by the Ogun State government through the state Ministry of Commerce and Industry tomorrow.

The meeting, with the theme. “Diversification of the Nigerian Economy From Over Dependence on Oil Exports”, will provide the opportunity to build consensus and develop policy direction aimed at taking the industry, trade and investment sectors of the economy to greater heights.

Expected are top echelon in government, both at the federal and state levels as well as the private sector.

They include Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enalamah; Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar; chairmen of relevant committees of the National Assembly and commissioners for industry in the 36 states.

Scheduled to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the meeting will be rounded off on Thursday with a special tour of designated industrial complexes in the state.