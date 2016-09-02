Original Shekau killed, Pseudo Shekau wounded, Military insists

THE Theatre Commander, Operations Lafiya Dole, Major- General Leo Irabor, has said that the third Abubakar Shekau, was shot and wounded, but cannot confirm if he died.

Briefing newsmen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Thursday,the commander said that a lot has been achieved in the war against insurgency in the North East.

He said that the Boko Haram sect has been decimated, adding that the military is on top of the battle against the war.

Answering questions on the actual identity of Abubakar Shekau, he said the first as well as the second Shekau, had already been killed, adding that whosoever is wearing the third Shekau toga, will be killed.

“We are now clearing the remnant of the terrorists and we are going deep into the battle in Sambisa and there is no going back.

He said that the morale of troops are very high, adding that they are always ready to move to the battle field when directed.