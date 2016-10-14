_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/adegboruwa-calls-judges-lawyers-boycott-courts/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=32431","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
OPC raises alarm over sponsorship of fake group

October 14, 2016 Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure South west News

Ahead of the November governorship election in Ondo State, the state chapter of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), on Thursday, raised the alarm over the recruitment of political thugs and hoodlums by politicians to cause violence during the poll.

The state coordinator of OPC, Comrade Pius Ogunsanya, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, said some hoodlums have started parading themselves as members of the OPC, and soliciting financial assistance from politicians and political parties.

The coordinator, however, called on security operatives in the state to rise to the occasion by dislodging illegal group(s) before the peace of the state is breached through their unlawful activities.

He said the OPC in the state would not fold its hands when some unscrupulous elements, disguising under a pseudo group, unleash terror on innocent people on the pretence of playing politics.

Ogunsanya said the regional defence group, in collaboration with government security agents such as the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and Civil Defence Corp, “is battle ready to tackle any group or individual on the payroll of politicians and their political parties who want to cause violence in any parts of the state, pre or post election.

“As partners in the cultural and regional protection of Yoruba race, the OPC wish to tell the voting population in Ondo State that they will be adequately protected at campaign grounds and voting centres during the forthcoming governorship election,” Ogunsanya stated.

He then urged political parties, politicians and other stakeholders in the election to play the game according to the rules.

