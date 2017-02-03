Ooni endorses Atbondi as Oyotunji Village, South Carolina, honours Ambode, others

The Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has endorsed the Atlantic Bond Initiative (ATBONDI), a cultural and tourism promotions initiative set to promote strategic cultural, economic and tourism bi-lateral relations between Nigeria and Oyotunji African Village, Sheldon, South Carolina, United States of American, African region and North America.

The event which was held at the palace of Ooni of Ife, recently, hosted 100 delegates of Naso Group-Atbondi, Oyotunji led by Rotimi Vaughan, on a courtesy visit to Ooni’s palace on the heel of the 2017 Oyotunji-Nigeria National Cultural Heritage celebration scheduled to hold in Sheldon, South Carolina, USA.

HRM Oba Adejuyigbe Adefunmi II, the Oloyotunji of Oyotunji African Village, Sheldon, South Carolina, USA, the only African village founded in the United States of America practicing and promoting the Nigerian cultural values, has extended a royal invitation to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, as the special guest of honour in the forthcoming Oyotunji-Nigeria National Cultural Heritage celebration, 2017 packaged by NASO Group-ATBONDI.

According to Oba Adefunmi’ message read by the leader of the delegation, Ambassador Rotimi Vaughan, “During the Festival in South Carolina, USA, the Ooni of Ife would be decorated and honoured with the title; Grand Ambassador and Promoter of the Yoruba Race and Culture in North America and Diaspora.

Oba Adefunmi said the National cultural fiesta which would attract guests from all over Nigeria, United States of America, the African region, and the entire South American continent, would be a landmark cultural, economic and tourism networking event.

He stressed that people would, during the event, experience the power of culture and tourism in reshaping the world, while attaining sustainable economic development, global friendship, cooperation, understanding, peace and unity.

The 2017 edition of the festival would be having in attendance the likes of Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and his Lagos counterpart, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alake of Egbaland, Alaafin of Oyo, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Akran of Badagry, Oba of Epeland, among other prominent Yorubas.

During the visit, Ambassador Rotimi Vaughan made more emphasis on the activities of the NASO Group and ATBONDI initiated to promote and develop bilateral relations in the areas of trade and commerce, education, tourism, arts, cultural, agriculture, advancing humanity and combating modern day slavery.

He made reference to the October 2016 successful and historic signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Oyotunji African Village and the Kingdom of Badagry, Lagos State to develop strategic bilateral relations.

Ambassador Vaughan, who presented royal message from Oyotunji to the Ooni, said there is a concluded plan to establish the new Oyotunji SC Economic, Cultural and Tourism Diplomatic office in Lagos, Abuja and Osun.

The message also announced Oba Adefunmi II inviting the Ooni of Ife to play the formal role of the grand royal advocate and promoter of the African culture and heritage worldwide and royal head of the Oyotunji economic, cultural and tourism diplomatic office board and advisory council.

While receiving the delegation, Ambassador Vaughan presented to the Ooni, Chief Akintunde Ambode, the elder brother to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was conferred with the Honorary Citizenship of Oyotunji African Village, South Carolina, USA by the Ooni of Ife.

Others decorated with the honours were Christy Ada Chineke, Bukola Fabeku and Dare Adefuye, all NASO Executives. Mrs Funke Ogunfuye, another NASO executive was decorated with Oba Adefunmi II declaration of conferment of Oyotunji Chieftaincy title; Yeye Oge Ago-Iwoye of Oyotunji.

The Oloyotunji of Oyotunji Village, Oba Adejuyigbe Adefunmi II, is scheduled to visit Nigeria in February 2017 to pay President Buhari a courtesy visit. During this visit, Ooni of Ife will host Oloyotunji and the NASO Group in Ile-Ife to a grand reception where the itinerary and date of the Oyotunji Nigeria Cultural Heritage celebration will be formally released and blessed by the Ooni of Ife.